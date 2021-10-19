DOVER-FOXCROFT, Maine — An outbreak at an assisted-living facility in Dover-Foxcroft is under investigation by state health officials.

Hilltop Manor, a 32-bed residential care facility, is one of two congregate living settings in Piscataquis County to deal with a recent outbreak. Across Maine, nursing homes and assisted-living facilities have grappled with outbreaks since the pandemic began.

The investigation, which began Sept. 8 and remains open, involves COVID-19 cases among 24 residents and three staff members, Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention spokesperson Robert Long said.





There were no deaths associated with the outbreak, according to data provided by the Maine CDC.

An administrator from Hilltop Manor was not available Tuesday afternoon to comment on the pending investigation.

The Maine CDC was also investigating a COVID-19 outbreak at Pleasant Meadow Estates, a 29-bed residential care facility in Dover-Foxcroft. The investigation, which closed Oct. 8, found that seven residents and three staff members tested positive for COVID-19, Maine CDC data show.

Hilltop Manor and Pleasant Meadow Estates are two of 16 facilities across Maine operated by DLTC Healthcare and Bella Point.