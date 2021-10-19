At least four have died in a COVID-19 outbreak that’s infected nearly 50 at a Rumford nursing home.

The outbreak at Rumford Community Home, an 84-bed assisted living facility owned by Central Maine Healthcare, began on Oct. 7, according to the Lewiston Sun Journal.

So far, 36 residents and 11 staff have been infected. The four deaths have been among the facility’s residents, the newspaper reported.

As of Oct. 3, 86.2 percent of the facility’s staff and 86.7 percent of its residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the Sun Journal, which reported it wasn’t immediately clear how many cases are among vaccinated staff and residents.

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating the outbreak.