University of Maine wide receiver Devin Young’s terrific 35-yard touchdown reception in the third quarter of the Black Bears’ 27-16 victory over William and Mary (Virginia) was highlighted on ESPN as one of the top plays of the day.

It was No. 3 on the top five countdown of best plays in college football.

Quarterback Derek Robertson threw the pass as Young was being tightly covered by William and Mary cornerback Ethan Yip.

Yip had his back to the ball and Young was facing it. Young reached around Yip with his left hand and the ball appeared to hit Yip’s back and Young’s left hand at the same time.

The ball popped up into the air and the alert Young hauled it in with both hands.

“He had my arm and I tried to play through it. I got my other arm free and was able to tip it back to myself,” Young said of the impressive catch.