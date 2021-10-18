Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

This letter is aimed at those in the state of Maine who are seriously concerned about our environment, especially our air quality. As a retired civil engineer and a registered Maine Guide this issue concerns me.

The proposed Central Maine Power transmission line will bring electric power generated by hydro facilities already constructed and producing to the New England power grid. This power will offset the need for electric power produced by fossil fueled facilities in Maine and in the states to our south and west. This should be a huge win for our air quality and our efforts to reduce the use of fossil fuels.





Please consider our environment and vote no on Question 1.

Stephen Cole

Hermon

Election notice: The BDN will stop accepting letters and columns related to the Nov. 2 election on Monday, Oct. 25. Not all submissions can be published.