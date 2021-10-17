Many sportsmen have pulled out their shotgun, bow and arrow or rifle as the fall hunting season moves into full swing.

However, those outdoor enthusiasts who prefer wetting a line know that this can be a great season to continue fishing.

The weather is cooler, as are the state’s inland waters, but Maine has many options for anglers who aren’t ready to put away the rod and reel and wait for ice fishing season. You just have to be aware that the opportunities and laws vary from region to region.





Maine is divided into North and South Zones. The North Zone includes Aroostook, Piscataquis, Somerset and Franklin counties, along with Penobscot County north of routes 11 and 157.

The South Zone is made up of York, Cumberland, Androscoggin, Kennebec, Sagadahoc, Lincoln, Waldo, Knox, Hancock and Washington counties, along with Oxford County south of the Androscoggin River and Penobscot County south of routes 11 and 157.

Under general law, the North Zone is closed to all fishing between Oct. 1 and March 31. However, there are numerous exceptions, which can be found on the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife’s website.

The department has shared a list of the better potential fall fishing opportunities.

In Region F, the Penobscot Region, recommended places include Davis (Wapiti) Pond in T5 RY WELS, which has expanded fishing with a limit of two brook trout. Millinocket Stream in T1 R8 WELS has been stocked with brook trout averaging 13 inches and provides easy access, is wadeable and is close to some good bird hunting areas.

Flatiron Pond in Cedar Lake Township also has good populations of white perch and brook trout with access to bird hunting habitat that is located in less-pressured areas.

In the Moosehead region (Region E), the east outlet of Moosehead Lake is considered the top spot and has good salmon numbers with some brook trout. Fly fishing is tougher later in October, according to fisheries biologist Tim Obrey.

The west outlet has some recently stocked brookies and salmon, too.

Also featured is the Sebec River, which includes stocked brook trout and a few salmon coming out of Sebec Lake.

In Region G (Fish River Lakes Region), anglers can hook onto stocked landlocked salmon at Scopan Stream in Masardis with the best pool located just below Scopan Dam.

The Fish River in Fort Kent holds salmon, both wild and stocked, with promising pools downstream of Fish River Falls to the confluence with the St. John River. Anglers also could encounter muskies and smallmouth bass.

Two areas of the Fish River Thoroughfare provide good fishing opportunities. The first, from Square Lake downstream to Eagle Lake, holds wild salmon and brook trout, but can be a tough spot to access.

From St. Froid Lake down to Eagle Lake in the Fish River Thoroughfare, there are several deep pools where anglers can find wild salmon and brook trout.



The Fish River Thoroughfares include a rule that allows salmon to be harvested in the fall and anglers are encouraged to do so.

In the Sebago Lake region (Region A) in southern Maine, Abbott Pond in Sumner, Oversett Pond in Greenwood and Broken Bridge Pond in Albany all offer quality brook trout fishing. However, they are governed by special regulations of which anglers should take note in the fishing rule book.