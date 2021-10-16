Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

Paul LePage kicked off his campaign for Maine governor promising to eliminate the income tax. That means Maine would likely rely exclusively on the ultra-regressive sales tax, which taxes middle- and lower-income taxpayers at a much higher rate of their income than if the income tax is also relied upon. LePage apparently wants his ultra-rich donors to pay less than middle and lower income taxpayers.

Remember, when Republican LePage tells you that he’s a friend of taxpayers, I think he really means he’s a friend of only the super-rich taxpayers. Under LePage’s proposal to eliminate the income tax, middle- and lower-income taxpayers will get ripped off.

Bob Jean

Lubec

