Former University of Maine right winger Eduards Tralmaks will be reunited with his former college coach, Ben Guite, on the Maine Mariners.

Tralmaks was sent down from the American Hockey League’s Providence Bruins to the ECHL’s Maine Mariners on Friday.

Guite is the first-year head coach of the Mariners after serving as an assistant coach/associate head coach at UMaine under the late Red Gendron.





The 24-year-old Tralmaks played in 12 games for the Black Bears during the abbreviated 2020-21 season and led the team in goals with six, while also contributing four assists. He had two power play goals and also led the team in shorthanded goals with two.

He missed four games due to COVID-19.

He then signed a contract with the Providence Bruins and appeared in eight games, collecting two goals and two assists.

The 6-foot-4, 209-pound native of Riga, Latvia, concluded his UMaine career with 39 goals and 43 assists for 82 points in 119 games.

In 2019-20, he helped lead the Black Bears to a fourth-place finish in Hockey East when he tied for the team lead in goals with 14 and added 16 assists in 34 games. His four game-winning ls were tops on the team and his 30 points were third-best.

Guite said he is delighted to have Tralmaks on board.

“It is a huge boost for our team, no question about it,” Guite said. “He has a great work ethic and when he is playing his power forward game, he’s tough to stop.”

Guite said he can play in all situations, including killing penalties and in front of the net on power plays.

The Mariners, who are affiliated with the Boston Bruins, will open the season at the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland next Friday night at 7:15 p.m. against Worcester before going to Worcester for a 7:35 p.m. game the next night.