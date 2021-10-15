OLD TOWN, Maine — The wait is over. Hermon High School senior striker Sydney Gallop broke the school career goal-scoring record with her 106th goal as the Hawks improved to 12-0 with a victory over Old Town Thursday night. MORE SCORES The latest Maine local sports scores and schedules

Junior striker Lyndsee Reed had a hat trick in the 5-0 win.

It was the battle between the top two teams in the Class B North Heal Points standings as Old Town, now 8-4-1, had entered the game in the No. 2 spot behind the defending Class B North champs from 2019.

There were no Maine Principals Association-sanctioned postseason playoff games a year ago due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gallop broke Alex Allain’s record with 13:36 left in the first half and that gave the Hawks a 2-0 lead after Emily Treat had opened the scoring 2:07 into the game.

Reed scored her first goal with 9:02 remaining in the half and added a pair of second-half goals.

Reed also set up Gallop’s goal with a nice pass across the front of goalmouth after she had received a pass from Allie Cameron.

Gallop got inside position on a Coyote defender and flicked Reed’s pass into the near side corner with the outside of her right foot.

“This feels awesome. I am so glad I could share this experience with the team. They have been so supportive,” said Gallop, whose goal was her 28th of the season.

Treat had started the scoring with her second of the season.

Gallop fed a pass to Michaela Saulter at the top of the penalty area and she slid it across to the left where Treat calmly one-timed it with the inside of her right foot and placed it perfectly inside the far post.

“That was a really pretty shot and it really got us started,” Reed said.

Reed made it 3-0 later in the half thanks to some good fortune.

Brown had to race off her line to clear out a through ball from Saulter but her clearance went right to Reed, who deposited it into the open net.

“I was in the right spot at the right time,” Reed said.

She expanded the lead 11 minutes into the second half when she was set up for a shot at the edge of the penalty area by Gallop.

Reed’s shot hit an Old Town defender and changed directions which left Brown helpless.

She completed her hat trick and notched her 23rd goal of the season off a corner kick.

Gallop had a powerful header off a Saulter corner on which Brown made an excellent reaction save.

But the rebound spilled to Reed, who drilled it into the net from 8 yards out.

Brown had a number of quality saves among the 15 she made.

Bella Bowden made five saves but was never severely tested by the Coyotes.

The Hawks had the lion’s share of possession throughout the game and attempted 42 shots compared with Old Town’s seven.

Old Town defended valiantly and got numbers behind the ball. The Coyotes blocked 10 shots.

“We made [Hermon] work. There were some key moments where we would have liked to have taken the opportunity but it didn’t connect for us tonight,” said Old Town coach Eric Damboise. “We tried some different strategies but they didn’t quite work out.”

Hermon coach M.J. Ball said he wanted his team to “keep everything in front of them” and not allow Old Town any dangerous scoring chances and they were successful at doing that.

“There was no real danger and I was pleased with that. We still need to move the ball a little better but it was a decent performance preparing us for the playoffs,” he added.

Madison Higgins was stellar in the back for Hermon.

Speedy freshmen Allyson Caron and Rhiannon Bousquet and junior Kayleigh Johnston turned in quality performances for Old Town.