The executive director of Maine’s campaign finance watchdog said Central Maine Power Co. allies provided no evidence to back their request to investigate a top opponent of their $1 billion corridor project over a large contribution to her nonprofit.

The Maine Ethics Commission called a snap meeting on Friday afternoon to handle the complaint from the CMP-run political committee Clean Energy Matters accusing Sandra Howard, who leads Say No to NECEC, of failing to register as a political action committee after records showed the group received $140,000 from an affiliated group.

The opinion of Jonathan Wayne, the executive director of the Maine Ethics Commission, casts doubt on whether the commission will investigate within the last three weeks of a corridor campaign that has drawn more than $60 million in spending. Opponents are aiming to kill the project by passing Question 1 on the Nov. 2 ballot, while CMP and its allies back a no vote.





Records filed with the commission show that Say No to NECEC, which does not have to disclose donors or spending, received $140,000 from No CMP Corridor on Sept. 23 for signs and entrance fees to fairs. The latter group is backed by another committee funded by power companies that will lose shares of the regional power market if the hydropower corridor is built.

Clean Energy Matters lawyer Newell Augur argued the payment could be seen as supporting efforts to influence opinions on Question 1, insinuating the money could have come from the committee funded by fossil fuel companies. He requested the Maine Ethics Commission immediately investigate whether Say No to NECEC must file with the state as a political group.

But Say No to NECEC has countered that its efforts are educational and not explicitly political. Lawyer Jaime Kilbreth said that money will be used to pay fees related to legal proceedings surrounding a public lands lease under review by the state’s environmental department after a Superior Court judge ruled against CMP. The case is likely headed to Maine’s high court.

Wayne, the ethics commission head, said Clean Energy Matters had provided no evidence that Say No to NECEC had spent to influence the question and he had no reason to believe Kilbreth was being untruthful about the nature of the payments. Commissioners will consider the request at a 2 p.m. meeting.

Another nonprofit, Stop the Corridor, is in a protracted legal battle with the commission to not disclose its donors. It has resisted efforts to turn over that information confidentially so the state can determine if it violated campaign finance laws.