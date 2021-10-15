Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

Question 3 is like cotton candy – all sugar and fluff, but no substance to nourish you.

It promises us a “right to food” – but not a penny to feed a person in need.





Economic hardship is what causes Mainers to experience hunger. This ballot question doesn’t offer an answer to that.

From an animal welfare perspective, I believe Question 3 is a major threat. By creating a right for individuals to procure food any way they want, I worry it could strip away the animal welfare standards we have created that lead the way for the rest of the country. I think this amendment, in practical terms, gives anyone in our state the right to set up a factory farm or, arguably, to raise chickens or sheep in their apartment or backyard and slaughter them there.

There’s a very broad set of groups that oppose Question 3 – from the Maine Municipal Association, Maine Farm Bureau, Maine Potato Board, and Maine Veterinary Medical Association to all the state’s animal welfare groups – because of the threat it poses to reasonable animal welfare, public health and local land use policies.

I don’t think the architects of Question 3 have given Mainers a single good reason for this amendment to our Constitution. Vote no on Question 3.

Jennifer Skiff

Northern Maine Director

Animal Wellness Action

Tremont

