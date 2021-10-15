A New York City man wounded in a police shooting last weekend in Portland has been charged.

Edward C. Hyman, 42, was charged Tuesday with criminal threatening and failure to submit to arrest or detention, according to Robert Martin, a police department spokesperson.

Officer Nevin Rand was investigating a possible burglary near the Preble Street soup kitchen on Oxford Street about 5:24 a.m. Saturday when he encountered Hyman. During their encounter, Rand shot Hyman.

Police haven’t said what escalated the encounter between the two men, and Martin said Friday that the department wasn’t releasing additional information because the shooting remains under investigation.

Following the shooting, Hyman was taken to Maine Medical Center, where he was treated for his injuries. He was placed on personal recognizance bail from his hospital bed this week.

Rand, who has been with the Portland Police Department since 2018, has been placed on administrative leave while the Maine attorney general’s office investigates the shooting, as is standard procedure in the state.