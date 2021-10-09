A person was injured after they were shot by police during a burglary investigation on Oxford Street Saturday morning.

Portland police officers were in the area of the Preble Street Soup Kitchen when they confronted a possible suspect in the burglary. During the interaction, the person was shot, according to the Portland Police Department.

The person is at Maine Medical Center for injuries that are not considered life-threatening. No officers were injured and the officer who shot the person was placed on paid administrative leave, officials said.

If anyone has any information that could assist police in this case, they are being asked to call the Portland Police Department at 207-874-8575