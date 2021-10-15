This story will be updated.

Bangor High School’s suspended principal will return to his former position on Monday after pleading guilty to leaving the scene of a crash.

Paul Butler had pleaded guilty on Sept. 23 to the misdemeanor charge of failing to report an accident after his car struck a concrete barrier at Bass Park in August. He has been on paid administrative leave since the crash, which occurred on Aug 7.





An independent investigation found Butler wasn’t driving a vehicle under the influence and that his actions “were not consistent” with someone who was trying to flee a crash scene, the Bangor School Department said Friday.

The department noted that Butler’s hazard lights were on after the crash and he had proceeded slowly before “safely” pulling over his car in a nearby parking lot.

Superintendent James Tager announced his decision in a meeting with faculty and staff at Bangor High School on Friday morning.

“Because the evidence does not support a conclusion that Mr. Butler operated a motor vehicle under the influence or endangered the safety of others, I have determined that there is no basis for terminating Mr. Butler’s employment,” Tager said.

Butler’s OUI charge in August provoked wide reactions across the area for a figure who has led Bangor High School for about a decade, including influencing this year’s school committee race.

Though Butler failed a field sobriety test, the Penobscot County district’s attorney office didn’t go forward with a drunken driving charge. Butler’s blood alcohol level was 0.07 percent.

Under Maine law, drivers with a blood alcohol level of 0.08 or greater may be charged with operating under the influence. However, a person may be charged with OUI with a blood alcohol level above zero if the charge is supported by other evidence of impairment.