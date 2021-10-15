MILLINOCKET — Friends of the Millinocket Memorial Library will hold a virtual auction on its Facebook page from Oct. 18 until noon on Oct. 22. Over 40 items will be available for bid.

This event, being held in lieu of the annual FMML dinner auction, will generate funds to support Millinocket Memorial Library’s programs and operations. To view and bid on auction items, visit the Friends of the Millinocket Memorial Library page on Facebook, millinocketmemoriallibrary.org, or bid only on a paper form at the library.