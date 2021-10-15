FALMOUTH — The Parish of the Holy Eucharist is known for its outreach programs and initiatives, many of which seek individuals and groups that are sometimes overlooked but are still in great need of support and guidance.

On Monday, Oct. 25, the parish will launch its newest effort: aiming to help those experiencing an unplanned pregnancy.

“Holy Martyrs Church in Falmouth (266 Foreside Road) will be the venue for open houses that will be held on the last Monday of each month from 4-7 p.m.,” said Kim Palli of the Parish of the Holy Eucharist. “People of all faiths or no faith are encouraged to drop in at any time.”





Participants will have the opportunity to hear from a variety of people who have dealt with the very same decisions and situations they might be confronting now, including a birth mom who experienced adoption, a woman who chose abortion, and a birth mom who opted to parent.

Representatives from several local organizations that are committed to providing resources to women in need will be in attendance at each meeting, including:

Adoption Solutions of Maine

A non-profit adoption agency, Adoption Solutions of Maine assists women who are either pregnant or want to adopt. The agency provides in-person assistance as well as confidential guidance via phone, text, or email, and advocates for open adoptions. In an open adoption, birth parents can choose the adoptive family, meet the adoptive parents, and keep in touch with the adoptive family.

Mother Seton House

Mother Seton House, a non-profit organization based in Fryeburg, provides education, counseling, and other support services for pregnant women and new mothers.

ABBA

A free, medically certified pregnancy resource center in Portland, ABBA offers pregnancy tests, ultrasounds, and education that allows women to make empowered choices for themselves and their futures.

For those unable to attend one of the monthly meetings in Falmouth or who would like to speak with team members individually and confidentially, call 207-847-6885.