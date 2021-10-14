Last night the BDN editorial board moderated a discussion among advocates on both sides of Question 1 on the Nov. 2 ballot. Question 1 relates to New England Clean Energy Connect, a transmission line that would cross about 150 miles of western Maine to bring hydroelectric power from Quebec to Massachusetts as part of that state’s clean energy plans.

Representatives from both sides of Question 1 joined us last night to discuss this citizens’ initiative. We are grateful to our readers and event attendees who helped make the discussion a success by sharing questions in advance of, and during, the conversation.

Representing Yes on 1:





Sandi Howard is a volunteer with the Yes on 1 campaign, a Registered Maine Guide and a teacher. Adam Cote, head of the Energy Practice Group at Drummond Woodsum, a law firm in Portland, where his practice primarily focuses on renewable energy projects.

Representing No on 1:

Ben Dudley is the director of Mainers for Clean Energy Jobs, a coalition of Maine businesses, labor unions, trade associations and environmental leaders. Adrienne Bennett is the spokesperson for Mainers for Fair Laws, which primarily focuses on the retroactive language in Question 1.