PORTLAND — Federal authorities have signed off on Maine’s health insurance marketplace, and residents can start comparing plans on Friday.

The U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services has approved CoverME.gov. Democratic Gov. Janet Mills said residents will be able to use a new tool called “Plan Compare” to essentially window shop for plans.

Mills said residents can use the tool without having to sign up or enter any personal information. Open enrollment begins on Nov. 1.

Maine was among three states recently approved by the federal government to run its own marketplace. Mills said the system “gives us greater flexibility to customize and better fit the needs of Maine people so that we can improve access to high-quality, affordable coverage.”