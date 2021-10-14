This story will be updated.

Five more Mainers have died as health officials on Thursday reported another 799 coronavirus cases across the state.

Thursday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 96,632, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from 95,833 on Wednesday.





Of those, 68,891 have been confirmed positive, while 27,741 were classified as “probable cases,” the Maine CDC reported.

Four women and a man have succumbed to the virus, bringing the statewide death toll to 1,088.

Of those, three were in their 80s or older and two in their 70s. Two were from Penobscot County, while the other three came from Kennebec, Piscataquis and Somerset counties.

The number of coronavirus cases diagnosed in the past 14 days statewide is 6,643. This is an estimation of the current number of active cases in the state, as the Maine CDC is no longer tracking recoveries for all patients. That’s down from 6,769 on Wednesday.

The new case rate statewide Thursday was 5.97 cases per 10,000 residents, and the total case rate statewide was 721.99.

Maine’s seven-day average for new coronavirus cases is 400.4, up from 382 the day before, down from 554.4 a week ago and down from 443.9 a month ago. That average peaked on Jan. 14 at 625.3.

The most cases have been detected in Mainers younger than 20, while Mainers over 80 years old make up the majority of deaths. More cases have been recorded in women and more deaths in men.

So far, 2,631 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus. Information about those who are currently hospitalized wasn’t immediately available.

The total statewide hospitalization rate on Thursday was 19.66 patients per 10,000 residents.

Cases have been reported in Androscoggin (10,253), Aroostook (3,605), Cumberland (21,083), Franklin (2,065), Hancock (2,536), Kennebec (9,212), Knox (1,817), Lincoln (1,697), Oxford (4,740), Penobscot (11,465), Piscataquis (1,236), Sagadahoc (1,879), Somerset (3,925), Waldo (2,243), Washington (1,660) and York (17,216) counties.

An additional 2,022 vaccine doses were administered in the previous 24 hours. As of Thursday, 890,172 Mainers are fully vaccinated, or about 75.2 percent of eligible Mainers, according to the Maine CDC.

As of Thursday morning, the coronavirus had sickened 44,684,338 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 719,546 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.