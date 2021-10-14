WINSLOW — Winslow Town Manager Erica LaCroix is hosting a series of events entitled “Coffee with the Manager” to discuss issues and ideas that are important to residents and community members during an exciting time of new business growth, development opportunities, and regional entrepreneurship activities. Providing a forum for feedback and supporting future area planning initiatives, with the backdrop of current and forthcoming historical federal funding opportunities, Winslow is poised to continue its trend of resilience and growth.

Within a casual yet collegial setting, the overarching goal of the series is to evaluate how the Town of Winslow can more effectively support local businesses and community members to enact meaningful municipal change and prepare for current and forthcoming federal funding opportunities. Discussion topics will include but are not limited to: education, workforce development, business development, waterfront planning, infrastructure, and general municipal efforts.

“Hearing their stories and building relationships with the community will provide the Town of Winslow with the opportunity to continue to get to know its residents, learn what the community is passionate about, and breathe life into new and existing strategic projects,” LaCroix explains. “I look forward to having the opportunity to engage thoughtfully with residents to create tangible and positive change.”





LaCroix looks to promote intentional engagement with the community and local businesses, producing short- and long-term goals aligned with the needs of the municipality. Giving residents the opportunity to talk about placemaking initiatives and growing the urban core along the waterfront, “Coffee with the Manager” will provide a forum for open discussion and ideation, empowering community members to impart feedback on the issues that matter most.

“Public participation and input lay the groundwork for impactful municipal projects and sustainable economic development initiatives,” states Sabrina Jandreau, development coordinator at Central Maine Growth Council (CMGC). “Winslow’s businesses and residents understand the importance of stimulating local economic growth and cultivating the conditions for positive change, and “Coffee with the Manager” invites residents and interested parties to invest in the future of the town.”

“Coffee with the Manager” will kick off its first gathering on Wednesday, Oct. 20 from 9 to 10 a.m. at the Winslow Parks and Recreation Office, located at 114 Benton Avenue in Winslow.