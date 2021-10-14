Join Trekkers for the annual Community Auction on Saturday, Oct. 23 at the Rockland Elks Club, and maybe get some holiday shopping done early! This student-led, community-supported fundraiser features an assortment of items — from handmade creations to goods and services from local businesses, like the FISHER EZ-V Plow. Don’t miss this truly local and fun event!

Mask are required. Doors open at 10 a.m. There’ll be a “Buy it Now” sale until 5 p.m. and silent auction closing at 7 p.m. From 7-8 p.m., Bruce Gamage will host the Live Auction. Raffle items will be available for purchase before and during the event — check our Facebook Event page. Visit the Facebook page @trekkersonline, or email info@trekkers.org.