MCI 4, Dexter 1 At Dexter: Dexter: Goal McKenzie Clay, assist Preslee Dow 12:57 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Goalie Molly Bennett had 11 saves.

MCI: Goal Hannah Weaver 4:45 remaining in the 1st, Goal Gracie Moore 4:13 remaining in the 2nd, Goal Trinity Leavitt 5:31 remaining in the 3rd, Goal Gracie Moore 14:46 remaining in the 4th.

Goalie Keydaliz Rivera had 0 saves.