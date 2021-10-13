Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

A cousin in Alaska, where COVID-19 is raging, reported recently that the mayor of Anchorage had encouraged people to wear a yellow Star of David as a protest against masks and vaccine mandates. That same mindlessly offensive linkage of life-saving measures with the extermination of Jews is spreading here in Maine thanks to Facebook and other internet platforms.

Using comparisons to Nazi Germany is a shameful abuse of history for political gain.





Mike Caron

Liberty

