OTELCO has announced a number of new hires in its Maine offices. Several employees have joined the New Gloucester office:

Diana Snow joins OTELCO as a director of service delivery. Snow graduated from the University of Maine with an undergraduate degree in electrical engineering and a master’s in business administration. She has worked in the telecommunications industry for almost 22 years in various positions including OSP engineer, CXM line/splice foreman, OSP engineering manager, provisioning manager and service delivery director. She lives in Scarborough.

Tracy Belanger has been hired as an OSP schedule coordinator. Belanger previously worked at Consolidated Communications for the past 20 years as a dispatch supervisor. She is a resident of Brunswick.





Matthew Kasper has been hired as a residential sales director. Kasper has an MBA from Valparaiso University and BA from North Central College. He joins OTELCO with 15 years of experience at US Cellular as Director of Sales. Kasper is a resident of Scarborough.

Tyler Rocheleau joins OTELCO as a sales support representative. Rocheleau is a graduate of Windham High School and has an outside sales background with companies including Grainer and Moltan Cat. He lives in Raymond.

Bernard Roderick has been hired as a sales account executive. Roderick previously worked at FairPoint Communications as an account executive and manager and is a resident of Oakland.

William Lester has been hired as OSP Level 2 technician in OTELCO’s Gray office. Lester comes to OTELCO with 15 years of experience as a field technician and maintenance tech for Spectrum. He is a resident of Biddeford.

Darren Brawn joins OTELCO’s Bangor office as a technical support technician. He previously worked as a service technician for seven years at US Cellular. Brawn is a resident of Corinna.

Emily Valli joins the Bangor office as a talent acquisition specialist. She has an MBA from Franklin Pierce University and BA in English from Assumption University. She previously worked at Unity College in recruitment and recently began an MS in data analysis at Concordia University St. Paul. She is a resident of Knox.