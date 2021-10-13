WINDHAM — “Operation Summer Snacks,” an initiative of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church in Windham, annually collects food for children in need who receive bags of food from the “Backpackers” program during the school year but, in many cases, do not have the snacks during the summer.

When the initiative was created in 2016, hitting 1,000 snacks was considered a lofty goal, but parishioners and community members have helped make that large amount of support seem almost pedestrian thanks to their generosity.

“We ended up donating just shy of 5,000 individual snacks to the Windham Food Pantry thanks to the generosity and dedication of donors,” said Jill Russell-Morey, who helped create the initiative. “The total was 4,907. It was an incredible effort once again with small and large monetary and snack donations pouring in right up past Labor Day. May all who helped be richly blessed for their support and efforts.”





“Operation Summer Snacks” works with the pantry to deliver the donations to those in need. Through the program, each child receives various individual-sized snacks like raisins, crackers, fruit cups, granola bars, and other items.

“Our young friends in this community have reaped the benefits of this generosity and we are so thankful for the people responding to this call for what they have to provide people with what they need,” said Jill.

Organizers and volunteers are already looking forward to next year, with Year 7 of “Operation Summer Snacks” set to kick off in May of 2022.