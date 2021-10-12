Following the law is something that many projects can occasionally treat as optional.

That is not the case with the New England Clean Energy Connect corridor, which has secured all necessary permits to begin its construction.

I know this firsthand — I served as the Maine-Canada trade ombudsman under Gov. Paul LePage, and I was at the table negotiating the corridor project during this time. I am very concerned about the need for this project to sustain the economy for future generations.





But now, a movement backed by out-of-state energy companies to halt the construction of the corridor is gaining steam. Question 1 has been placed on the ballot this November, which if passed, would mean the end of the corridor and the benefits it brings to Maine.

We can’t let that happen — the advantages of the NECEC corridor are far too good to pass up. From supporting jobs and offering rate relief, to reducing greenhouse gas emissions, the corridor is primed to serve and benefit Maine’s economy for years, but that is only if Mainers allow it to be built.

What’s more, Maine cannot afford not to build critical clean energy infrastructure like the corridor. As growth of the renewable sector continues to outpace that of traditional energy, Maine cannot be left behind in our nation’s inevitable clean energy transition.

I hope that my fellow Mainers will join me in voting no on Question 1.

Danny Deveau

Hermon

