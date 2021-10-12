Just before reading Rick Fournier’s excellent column touting the benefits of Artober in Bangor, I was listening to Maine Public Classical Radio. One of the pieces was inspired by “Children’s Games.” It was written by Austro-Hungarian Franz Liszt, played by the French National Orchestra led by Japanese conductor Seiji Ozawa, and played on an American radio system (one that extends well into Canada).

It was a sterling example, as Fournier points out, of bringing “so many people together across all different kinds of boundaries,” to which he sagely added, “Music does that …”

Happy Artober!





Michael P. Gleason

Bangor

