BANGOR – To better serve the Bangor community, UScellular has relocated its store from 33 Bangor Mall Boulevard to 877 Stillwater Avenue. Customers can now shop for the latest technology from Apple, Samsung, and Google in a high-engagement layout.

“We are excited to welcome the Bangor community to our newly relocated store to speak with our tech experts about finding the right plan and devices for their needs,” said Tabatha McKay, area vice president/general manager for UScellular in New England. “Our customers are always at the forefront of our decisions, and this new location of our Bangor store was designed with them in mind. We will continue to invest in the latest technology to make sure our customers have access to the best devices and plans to stay connected wherever they are.”

The new store was built with modern features and allows customers to personally interact with the technology and devices on display. It has a large 3,000 square-foot showroom and features multiple areas where customers can have hands-on access to the newest devices, smart home solutions, and consumer electronics from popular national brands.





UScellular invested $450,000 in this store, and it currently employs 14 associates at the store. The store is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays. For more information, contact the store at 207-942-5218.



UScellular is the fourth-largest full-service wireless carrier in the United States, providing national network coverage and industry-leading innovations designed to elevate the customer experience. The Chicago-based carrier is building a stronger network with the latest 5G technology and offers a wide range of communication services that enhance consumers’ lives, increase the competitiveness of local businesses and improve the efficiency of government operations. To learn more about UScellular, visit one of its retail stores or http://www.uscellular.com. To get the latest news, promos and videos, connect with UScellular on Facebook.com/uscellular, Twitter.com/uscellular and YouTube.com/uscellularcorp.