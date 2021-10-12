A Conversation with Rep. Eleanor Holmes Norton about the importance of DC Statehood

What: Maine Conservation Voters (MCV) presents a one-hour virtual panel discussion featuring Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton, DC Councilmember Janeese Lewis George, and Dr. Derek Musgrove, the author of “Chocolate City,” to learn more about the status of Statehood for the people of DC and the public’s role in making our democracy available to all.

When: Thursday, Oct. 14, 7-8 p.m.

Where: Online. This is a free event, but you must register to join. Click here to register.