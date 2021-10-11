Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

It is refreshing that a Bangor Daily News editorial acknowledged the Biden administration’s wholly inconsistent COVID policy on border crossings by Canadians. Our neighbors to the north are allowed to travel here by air, but not by ground travel.

What the editorial failed to mention at all is Biden migration policy at our southern border. Thousands of illegal, unvaccinated migrants are not only making it across the border, they are being transported to other states across the land with impunity. In this context, the Canadian border crossing policy is more than merely inconsistent, it is outrageous.





V. Paul Reynolds

Ellsworth

