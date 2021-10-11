University of Maine Cooperative Extension helps take the guesswork out of safely and properly cutting up a whole chicken with the help of a new publication designed for the home cook.

“How to Cut Up a Whole Chicken” demonstrates the step-by-step process with photos, clear instructions, and a video. Purchasing whole instead of pre-cut chicken is economical and can help with meal planning and preparation. Clean up, storage, thawing, and cooking guidelines also are included.



Many Extension bulletins are available for free download; the full publications catalog is online at https://extension.umaine.edu/publications/. For more information or to place an order, call 207-581-3792 or email extension.orders@maine.edu.