Donations benefit organizations including the Challenger Learning Center, Maine Blue Collar Scholarship Foundation, KVCC Foundation

AUGUSTA — Central Maine Power is proud to support Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math (STEAM) education programs throughout Maine. Over the past 12 months, CMP has invested over $180,000 to help local STEAM programs provide Maine students with the tools they need to succeed in these fields, which are so important to building a bright future for Maine. CMP’s charitable giving program is complemented by additional investment in Maine by the Avangrid Foundation, which has awarded $2.6 million in grants to Maine nonprofits since 2015.

CMP’s donations include multi-year partnerships with the Maine Blue Collar Scholarship Foundation, PSL Strive, and St. Joseph’s College, as well as new partnerships with Literacy Volunteers and the Wolfe’s Neck Farm Foundation. CMP employees also provide non-monetary contributions through volunteering with organizations such as Junior Achievement and the Olympia Snowe Women’s Leadership Institute.





“At CMP, we understand the importance of investing in STEAM education because these fields are the backbone of our business,” said CMP President and CEO Joe Purington. “Ensuring we prepare the next generation of Mainers to lead the way in STEAM-related fields is key to our success as we collectively work to build a bright and innovative future for our State.”

“For the Challenger Center, we want to make it so that there are no barriers for Maine students to come participate in our STEM programs,” said Kirsten Hibbard, executive director of the Challenger Learning Center of Maine. “So, CMP’s very generous donation made it so that teachers and students all over Maine could participate in our mission simulations.”

Over the past year, donations were made to the following organizations:

$50,000 to Kennebec Valley Community College Foundation

$50,000 to Literacy Volunteers for the Technology Access Program

$17,500 to Thomas College for the Lunder Scholars Golf Invitational, the GOAL Program & Thomas Cup

$10,000 to WABAN for Smart Board Technology

$10,000 to Challenger Learning Center

$7,500 to Maine Mathematics And Science as a Sponsor for the Maine State Science Fair

$5,000 to Maine Blue Collar Scholarship Foundation for an Annual Scholarship

$5,000 to Maine TREE Foundation to Sponsor five Scholarships for the 2021 Forest of Maine Teachers’ Tours

$5,000 to Olympia Snowe Women’s Leadership Institute as an Annual Sponsor

$5,000 to Trustees of Saint Joseph’s College for five Corporate Alliance Program Scholarships

$5,000 to PSL Strive Assisting Tweens, Teens and Young Adults with Intellectual Disabilities

$5,000 to Wolfe’s Neck Farm Foundation to support their Farm Discovery School Program

$5,000 to Mt. Blue Regional School District for the Blue Crew Robotics Team

$2,500 to University of Southern Maine Foundation for the 2021 ME Model UN Conference

$2,000 to Maine Engineering Promotional for the 2021 Engineering Week Expo

Learn more about CMP’s investment in Maine’s communities through charitable support by visiting https://poweronmaine.com/our-communities/.