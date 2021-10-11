BAILEYVILLE — The St. Kateri Tekakwitha Parish’s faith formation program at St. James the Greater Church in Baileyville discovered that the most effective way to educate children on the corporal works of mercy is to live them out.

On Sept. 26, students of the program delivered the proceeds of a canned goods and food item collection to the Woodland Community Food Pantry on 55 Broadway in Baileyville.

“Tonya Scott, who is the coordinator of the food pantry, was able to show the students the day-to-day operations of the food pantry and how people from the community can be a great help when they donate food and supplies,” said Mary White, faith formation coordinator at the church. “The students were able to help Tonya by finding the right expiration dates and sorting out the food that comes in.”

The students were so inspired by the trip that they will now begin collecting food in the back of the church year-round to offer parishioners the chance to donate to the pantry and experience feeding the hungry and helping those in need themselves. For more information on how you can help the mission of the food pantry, call 207-427-6518.