Police have arrested and charged a Fort Fairfield woman in connection with a drug overdose death.

Fort Fairfield Fire Rescue and Fort Fairfield police responded to a reported drug overdose on Limestone Road at approximately 1 a.m. Friday.

Attempts to resuscitate the 40-year-old Fort Fairfield man who overdosed were unsuccessful.





Police later arrested Amanda Doody, 36, and charged her with aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs resulting in death Class A, and violation of conditions release.

Doody is being held at the Aroostook County Jail.

“The increase in overdose incidents and overdose deaths in Aroostook County is on a dangerous upward trend,” Fort Fairfield Police Chief Matthew Cummings said. “If you or someone you know is suffering from substance use disorder, there are resources and there is help.”

For assistance, contact the AMHC Access Center at 1-800-244-6431.