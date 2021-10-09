Elon University’s offense put on a clinical display of third down efficiency and took advantage of some costly University of Maine 15-yard penalties to outlast the Black Bears 33-23 in a Colonial Athletic Association victory over UMaine at Alfond Stadium Saturday afternoon.

Elon is now 3-3 overall and 2-1 in the CAA while UMaine is 1-4 and 0-3, respectively.

Elon scored on the game’s opening drive and never trailed.





The Phoenix converted 12 of 16 third downs into first downs against UMaine’s defense, which came into the game 112th among 123 Football Championship Subdivision teams in pass defense, allowing 301.2 yards per game; 108th in points allowed (39 ppg) and 106th in yards allowed (462.8).

Elon led 19-10 at the half and strung together a 12-play 80-yard drive to extend the lead thanks to a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on Brian Lee Jr., which extended a drive on a third-and-28 situation. Quarterback Davis Cheek eventually scored on a one-yard run.

Trevin Ewing’s ensuing 96-yard kickoff return made it 26-16.

UMaine pulled to within 26-23 on Zavier Scott’s eight-yard run 31 seconds into the fourth quarter.

But Elon marched 60 yards on 11 plays, starting at the 40-yard line instead of the 25 due to a Darius McKenzie 15-yard unnecessary roughness penalty, and McKinley Witherspoon capped it with a two-yard run.

Jonny Messina missed two second-half field goals for UMaine.

Cheek completed 28 of 36 passes for 325 yards and three TDs.

Jackson Parham and Kortez Weeks each caught six balls.

Derek Robertson completed 19 of 32 passes for 283 yards, and Miller caught eight passes for a career-high 183 yards.

The Black Bears used their best drive of the first half to pull within striking distance as Robertson tossed a 25-yard touchdown pass to Bowman along the right sidelines, and Jonny Messina kicked the extra point to make it 19-10.

UMaine was fortunate to be as close as it was.

The Phoenix converted seven of its nine third downs compared to UMaine’s 0-for-4 showings; had an 11-minute, 14-second edge in time of possession; and outgained the Black Bears 252-170.

Cheek, who was 18-for-23 passing for 206 yards in the first half, had supplied Elon with its biggest lead of the game at 19-3 when he threw a 39-yard TD pass to Bryson Daughtry with 2:41 left in the half.

But the Black Bears strung together a seven-play, 79-yard drive to narrow the gap.

Robertson completed passes of 22, 9 and 4 yards to Miller and a 16-yarder to Devin Young before connecting with Bowman.

The Phoenix took the game’s opening kickoff and marched 75 yards on 14 plays to take a 7-0 lead. Cheek threw a nine-yard TD pass to Donovan Williams to cap the drive.

Cheek completed his last seven passes on the drive and the Phoenix converted three third downs including a third-and-13 and third-and eight on passes from Cheek to Parham.

UMaine answered with a 40-yard field goal from Messina after Miller made a terrific catch between two defenders good for 47 yards. The UMaine drive eventually stalled but Messina converted.

Elon extended the lead to 13-3 on its next drive as Cheek threw a 30-yard pass to Thomas to finish off an eight-play, 75-yard drive.

The TD pass came on a third-and-eight and was the second third-and-eight conversion on the drive.

The Phoenix defense came up with a big fourth-down stop late in the second quarter, holding Brock to a one-yard gain on fourth-and-two to turn the ball over to the offense at the Elon 44-yard line.