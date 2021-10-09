Heavy machinery is used to cut trees to widen an existing Central Maine Power power line corridor to make way for new utility poles, Monday, April 26, 2021, near Bingham. Credit: Robert F. Bukaty / AP

As a young person, I think it’s important to be forward-facing. My generation is the one entering the workforce, college and the military, and, as of now, is going to bear witness to the longest-lasting impact in Maine, the United States and the world. That’s why I think it’s important to look at the issues facing our society today, and how they may impact the future.

One of these issues is that of finding a way to fuel the American machine — power — and finding a way to sustain it while sustaining ourselves and our environment. I believe that the answer to this issue is clean energy. Namely, the solution lies in hydropower, a renewable source of energy with a remarkably low environmental impact. 

Central Maine Power and Hydro-Quebec are offering Maine the chance of a generation — a generation like mine —  to seize upon this form of energy for our own benefit, at little to no cost to us, meanwhile reducing our impact on the environment substantially. That is why I will be voting no on Question 1.

Bill Hartt

Old Town