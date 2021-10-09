Letters submitted by BDN readers, edited and verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

As a young person, I think it’s important to be forward-facing. My generation is the one entering the workforce, college and the military, and, as of now, is going to bear witness to the longest-lasting impact in Maine, the United States and the world. That’s why I think it’s important to look at the issues facing our society today, and how they may impact the future.

One of these issues is that of finding a way to fuel the American machine — power — and finding a way to sustain it while sustaining ourselves and our environment. I believe that the answer to this issue is clean energy. Namely, the solution lies in hydropower, a renewable source of energy with a remarkably low environmental impact.





Central Maine Power and Hydro-Quebec are offering Maine the chance of a generation — a generation like mine — to seize upon this form of energy for our own benefit, at little to no cost to us, meanwhile reducing our impact on the environment substantially. That is why I will be voting no on Question 1.

Bill Hartt

Old Town