Five more Mainers have died as health officials on Saturday reported another 600 coronavirus cases across the state.

Saturday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 94,948, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from 94,348 on Friday.





Of those, 67,648 have been confirmed positive, while 27,290 were classified as “probable cases,” the Maine CDC reported.

The statewide death toll now stands at 1,075.

The most cases have been detected in Mainers younger than 20, while Mainers over 80 years old make up the majority of deaths. More cases have been recorded in women and more deaths in men.

So far, 2,590 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus. Additional information regarding those hospitalizations wasn’t immediately available.

Cases have been reported in Androscoggin (10,099), Aroostook (3,521), Cumberland (20,859), Franklin (1,995), Hancock (2,474), Kennebec (9,055), Knox (1,739), Lincoln (1,666), Oxford (4,648), Penobscot (11,258), Piscataquis (1,215), Sagadahoc (1,840), Somerset (3,814), Waldo (2,170), Washington (1,602) and York (16,991) counties. Additional information about two cases was not immediately available.

As of Saturday morning, the coronavirus had sickened 44,291,158 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 712,698 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.