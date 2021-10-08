UScellular has hired Elena Munoz as local marketing manager in New England. In this role, Munoz is responsible for developing, planning, and supporting marketing efforts in support of the UScellular brand throughout the New England market. She will assist local sales and operational leaders to drive brand awareness, consideration, lead generation and customer engagement. Munoz will also be responsible for local sponsorships and events in the New England market.

Munoz brings over 13 years of local marketing experience in the wireless industry to UScellular. Her experiences include managing company events, sponsorships, community events, direct marketing initiatives, local media, and out-of-home advertising.

“Elena has extensive experience driving customer growth in the fast-paced wireless industry and she is a great fit for this local role that champions our brand,” said Tabatha McKay, area vice president/general manager for UScellular in New England. “I am excited for Elena to help us achieve our long-term goals while delivering an unmatched wireless experience.”





Munoz is bilingual. She earned her degree in marketing and management from

Escuela Superior de Gestión Comercial y Marketing (E.S.I.C) in Madrid, Spain and a diploma in Language and Civilization from La Sorbonne, in Paris, France. She resides in Chelmsford, Massachusetts with her husband, Dan Beaudry, and two children. She enjoys making soap, watching her kids play soccer, and traveling to learn about other countries and cultures.



UScellular is the fourth-largest full-service wireless carrier in the United States, providing national network coverage and industry-leading innovations designed to elevate the customer experience. The Chicago-based carrier is building a stronger network with the latest 5G technology and offers a wide range of communication services that enhance consumers’ lives, increase the competitiveness of local businesses and improve the efficiency of government operations. To learn more about UScellular, visit one of its retail stores or http://www.uscellular.com. To get the latest news, promos and videos, connect with UScellular on Facebook.com/uscellular, Twitter.com/uscellular and YouTube.com/uscellularcorp.