BANGOR — Bangor Community Theatre presents “Love, Loss and What I Wore” by Nora Ephron and Delia Ephron, based on the book by Ilene Beckerman. Performances will be Oct. 15, 16, 22, and 23 at 7 p.m. and Oct. 17 and 24 at 3 p.m. at Bangor Grange Hall #372, 1192 Ohio Street. Tickets are $15. Limited seating, also available on demand. Visit www.bangorcommunitytheatre.org to purchase tickets and for further details.

