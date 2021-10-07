Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

This past year and a half coping with the COVID-19 pandemic has clearly brought us face to face with the inadequacies of our health care system. It is a known fact that the U.S. does a dismal job of providing quality care at a reasonable cost. We spend more per capita than just about any other industrialized country and yet the quality of that care ranks almost dead last.

Maine has an opportunity to again be a leader in the nation by becoming the first to establish a publicly funded, equitable and sustainable health care system through a resolve, that would direct the Maine state Legislature to draft and enact a universal health care system for all Maine residents. In order to bring this issue before the Legislature, Maine Healthcare Action will be asking voters to sign a petition to put this on the ballot in 2022.





Please join fellow concerned citizens of Maine in getting this before the Legislature to direct them to take action and enact change. If you would like to learn more about Maine Healthcare Action, visit mainehealthcareaction.org

Gail Eaton

Topsham