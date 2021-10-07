The Maine Council on Aging welcomed three new members of its Board of Directors effective Sept. 20. Peter Baker, LCSW, program manager for Geriatrics at MaineHealth; Catherine Ryder, LCPC, CEO at Tri-County Mental Health Services; and Angela Westhoff, MA, CEO Maine Health Care Association, assumed their roles after a unanimous vote of their peers during the September MCOA annual meeting.

Baker is a licensed clinical social worker who has served as the program manager for Geriatrics at MaineHealth for the past near two years. Prior to this role, he was the program director at the Alzheimer’s Association Maine Chapter, and executive director of Cape Memory Care. He has an extensive background in services for older adults in several facilities in Maine. He is a strong business development professional with a MSW from University of Southern Maine.

As the chief executive officer of Tri-County Mental Health Services for over 10 years, Ryder is a well-respected leader in the behavioral health services sector. She has a master of educational counseling degree and was director of clinical services at Tri-County before being selected to serve as the chief executive officer in 2012. She is responsible for leading many innovative collaborations with primary care and other community organizations and is actively involved in board leadership in various healthcare organizations in Maine.





Cole Westhoff has recently moved into the position of chief executive officer of the Maine Health Care Association after more than 20 years in non-profit leadership roles in Maine including with the Maine Dental Association, the Maine Osteopathic Association, and Healthy Androscoggin. Her organizational leadership has included a focus on health care, reimbursement policy, public health, and communications. She holds a master’s degree in communication from the University of Maine.

“We are thrilled to add these strong leaders with such diverse backgrounds and knowledge to our Board of Directors,” said Jess Maurer, MCOA executive director. “These new voices will advance our work in building an integrated system of formal and informal supports that support healthy aging and prioritizes low cost/high value interventions across all systems.”

