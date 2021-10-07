R. Alan Berry of Old Town was recently awarded a Love of Learning Award worth $500 from The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines. Berry is one of 200 recipients to receive the award.

Love of Learning Awards are designed to help fund post-baccalaureate professional development for active Phi Kappa Phi members including graduate or professional studies, doctoral dissertations, continuing education, travel related to teaching and research, career development and more.

Berry, a Ph.D. student at the University of Maine, will use funds from the award to support dissertation research and travel.





Berry was initiated into Phi Kappa Phi in 2021 at the University of Maine.

Established in 2007, the Love of Learning Program gives 200 awards annually. The selection process for a Love of Learning Award is based on the applicant’s academic achievement, campus and community service, intended use of award funds as it relates to academic and career goals, and a personal statement.

Since 1932, Phi Kappa Phi’s awards program has recognized members and students on its chapter campuses for outstanding academic achievement. In addition to the Love of Learning Program, Phi Kappa Phi awards graduate and dissertation fellowships, study abroad grants, and grants for local, national and international literacy initiatives. More than $1 million is awarded each year through the program that last year recognized more than 350 individuals.

For a full list of recipients, visit www.phikappaphi.org/LoL2021recipients. To learn more about all of Phi Kappa Phi’s award programs, visit www.PhiKappaPhi.org/Awards.