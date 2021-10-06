ORONO — University of Maine Cooperative Extension will offer two research updates for the agricultural industry online from 7–8 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 13.

“Potato Virus Y (PVY) and the 2020 Growing Season PVY Research” will be presented online by University of Maine professor of crop ecology and management Greg Porter, followed by “Pesticides and Off-Target Movement” with UMaine Extension crops specialist Steve Johnson.

The cost is $5; registration is required to receive the link. Register and find more information on the program webpage. Participants can earn one pesticide recertification credit and one CCA credit. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact 207-554-4373 or stevenj@maine.edu.