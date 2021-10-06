SEARSPORT — Friends of Sears Island will be offering free “Science in the Dark” grab-and-go activity kits this month for children. This kit will include materials to make a star wheel for finding constellations in the sky, glow in the dark stars for your room, a mini flashlight, and a night walk kit. Educational handouts about stars, moon phases, and nocturnal animals will be included as well as links to videos and other resources!

The kits are free and intended for children ages 5-12. Donations to Friends of Sears Island are always greatly appreciated to allow the organization to continue to offer programming to all at no cost. Quantities are limited and will be distributed to families on a first-come, first-served basis. We cannot accommodate requests for kits for classrooms, but teachers are welcome to request free PDFs of handouts via email. To request a kit for your child, please email outreach@friendsofsearsisland.org. After receiving a confirmation email, families can pick up their kits from Oct. 15-31 at the Carver Memorial Library in Searsport.



To learn more about Friends of Sears Island check out www.friendsofsearsisland.org or facebook.com/friendsofsearsisland.