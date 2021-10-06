Maine Center for Coastal Fisheries online auction goes live on Thursday, Oct. 7! The auction is a great way to support MCCF’s work to sustain our fishing communities. Bid early and often on the array of exciting experiences, unique gift items, and tasty treats at: https://www.biddingowl.com/coastalfisheries. Bidding closes on Sunday, Oct. 24.

Items include: white water rafting at North Country Rivers, a week of dining out at local restaurants including, Fin & Fern and Stonecutters Kitchen, one week of daycare from Snappers Childcare Center, handmade artwork and jewelry by several area artists, Fujitsu heat pump from Percy L Brown, pottery by Melissa Greene, boat haul-out or put-in at Billings Diesel, and so much more!

Special thanks to our sponsors: Camden National Bank, Island Fishermen’s Wives, Island Fishing Gear & NAPA Auto, Leaf & Anna, Puzzlewood Builders, and Seaside Pharmacy

To learn more about MCCF, visit: http://www.coastalfisheries.org.