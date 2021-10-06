BAR HARBOR — Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE American: BHB), the parent company of Bar Harbor Bank & Trust, is pleased to announce that the Bank has been recognized as one of “America’s Best Banks” by Newsweek.

Newsweek recognized Bar Harbor Bank & Trust as an “America’s Best Banks” winner in the small bank category for Maine. Best Bank winners were selected from among 2,508 financial institutions and assessed on more than 30 separate factors including the overall health of the bank, customer service performance and features, digital and branch presence, account and loan options, interest rate offerings, and fees. Newsweek defined a “Small Bank” as a bank with less than $10 billion in assets and among the five banks with the most branches in the state.

“We are extremely honored to stand out across the country as Maine’s Best Small Bank,” said Bar Harbor Bank & Trust President & CEO Curtis C. Simard. “Bar Harbor Bank & Trust has always taken the lead in presenting our customers with the financial technology they require, offering mobile banking, mobile deposits, online account openings, Zelle, and sophisticated treasury tools for our business customers. Our innovative strategies make it possible to offer our customers the best technology, while still maintaining our personal approach to banking with our Customer Service Center and full-service branch network of more than 50 branches across Northern New England.”





Many of the Bank’s innovative products and services were already in place when the COVID-19 pandemic required the implementation of new safety measures. The Bank leveraged those resources and offered new loans and loan forgiveness programs to support individuals and businesses needing assistance. More than a year and a half after the start of the pandemic, the Bank continues to keep interest rates competitive, provide advanced banking technology, and keep branches safely open for customers. These efforts by the Bank have helped to keep families and small businesses thriving while subsequently reinforcing the economy across Northern New England.

“As the premier community bank in Northern New England, we understand the different challenges facing our customers and our communities today,” said Bar Harbor Bank & Trust’s Director of Retail Delivery Marion Colombo. “I am extremely proud of our teams across the entire Bank. They continue to show up every day with compassion and assuredness to help find financial solutions for the individuals and businesses in our communities. This award reflects their passion and the strong culture that they have helped to build at Bar Harbor Bank & Trust.”

For more details on the 2022 Newsweek recognition and methodology, please visit

https://www.newsweek.com/americas-best-banks-2022/best-small-banks-state.

