The Bangor High School girls soccer team is perched atop the Class A North standings with its 8-0 record.

And the Rams may be even tougher to beat at home now that they are playing on their new artificial turf surface at Cameron Stadium behind Cohen Middle School.

Bangor played its first game on the new turf on Saturday morning and beat archrival Brewer 7-0.





Bangor had beaten the Witches 3-0 eight days earlier on Brewer’s grass field but needed a pair of late goals to secure the win.

Bangor’s home field was a grass surface located next to the high school. The boys and girls soccer teams, the football team and the field hockey squad will continue to practice at the high school while also interspersing practices at Cameron. They will play most of their games on the new artificial turf.

The football team christened the field with a 55-0 win over Deering of Portland last Friday night.

The girls soccer team is skillful and fast, and the turf will enable the players to showcase their quickness and technical ability.

Junior wing Anna Connors set the Class A state outdoor track record in winning the 200 meter dash this past spring and she was also second in the 100 and 400. She ran a leg for the triumphant 4×400 relay team.

Junior midfielder Emmie Streams is the fleet-footed point guard on the basketball team.

“You can have speed but not utilize it,” said Brewer coach Dave Hamel. “But Bangor is good at utilizing its speed. And playing on turf is going to make them a lot better, especially when they get used to it.”

“Playing on turf is going to help us a lot, especially with our speed up top,” said sophomore forward Olivia Scott, who scored the first goal ever scored in a varsity game in the win over Brewer.

“It is so much better to play on this field,” said senior striker Devon St. Louis.

Bangor junior goalie Emma McNeil said she prefers playing on the artificial turf field because even though the ball is coming at her at a quicker pace, the bounces are truer and more predictable than on a grass field.

Bangor High School girls coach Andrew Varisco said having a more predictable playing surface enables his players to build their muscle memory and confidence because they know where their passes are going and what the ball is going to do.

It isn’t going to hit a divot or a ridge and take a funny bounce.

“We like to play a high-paced possession game and this field helps us do that,” Varisco said. “We have girls who are fast, athletic and technical. The field plays into our strengths.”

Varisco also said it will reduce injuries because the players won’t be stepping in divots or on an uneven patch of grass.

Bangor has three home games and three road games left during the regular season.