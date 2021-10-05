More than one million Mainers have now received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, a milestone that came after a rush early in the year and a summer lull with cases now raging mostly among the state’s unvaccinated population.

As of Tuesday, 1,000,500 Mainers had received at least one vaccine dose, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, while just over 924,000 had completed their vaccine series, meaning they got two Pfizer or Moderna doses or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson shot. Another 32,000 Mainers have received booster shots or third doses, according to state data.

The 1 million milestone accounts for about 73 percent of Maine’s overall population and 84 percent of eligible Mainers aged 12 and older. About 184,000 Mainers eligible for vaccines have yet to receive a single dose, while about 160,000 children younger than 12 remain ineligible.





Maine surpassed 900,000 individuals with at least one vaccine dose in early July, but has taken nearly three months to reach the next 100,000 people, federal data show, as the rate of new vaccinations has slowed significantly. While more than 10,000 Mainers were getting first doses daily for a time in mid-April after the state extended eligibility to adults, just over 1,000 people have been getting vaccinated each day on average in the past few weeks.

Maine remains among the U.S. states with the highest vaccination rates. Only Vermont, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island and Hawaii have seen a greater share of their overall population get at least one dose.

The 1 million doses figure is based on federal data, which reflects a higher vaccination rate than state data published by the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention because it includes Mainers who got vaccinated by the Department of Veterans Affairs or in another state.

COVID-19 cases have remained high in Maine despite the state’s high vaccination rates since the delta variant surge began a few months ago. Although the number of breakthrough infections has increased with Maine’s high vaccination rate, unvaccinated people continue to drive the vast majority of cases and transmission.