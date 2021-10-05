National and local law enforcement and legal organizations to participate in 13th annual School of Legal Studies Career Day

BANGOR – The School of Legal Studies in Husson University’s College of Business will be holding its 13th Annual Career Day on Wednesday, Oct. 6 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Newman Gymnasium, 1 College Circle.

“The overwhelming enthusiasm we received from area law enforcement and legal job recruiters forced us to move from the Richard E. Dyke Center for Family Business to the Newman Gymnasium where more space is available,” said John Michaud, director of the School of Legal Studies. “Forty-four organizations have already signed up and there may be a few more. Last year, over 250 students attended.”





Husson University’s Legal Studies Career Day attracts organizations representing local, state, and federal career opportunities from a variety of criminal justice and legal studies fields. The event provides students with a chance to learn more about potential employment and internship opportunities at various law enforcement and legal system organizations. It’s also a great way for students in Husson’s criminal justice, forensic science, paralegal studies, and pre-law programs to meet hiring professionals in their chosen fields.

In addition, this outstanding event provides students with the opportunity to get additional information about career options they may not have previously considered. Many of the organizations participating in this event are currently hiring. Other participating organizations anticipate having openings in the near future.

The unique format of this event allows participants to investigate multiple career opportunities. Similar to speed dating, a whistle is blown every five minutes. Students then rotate to a different employer’s table. This ensures that students have a chance to hear about the numerous career options showcased at the event. This continues for 45 minutes each hour. During the last 15 minutes of each hour, students are free to visit or revisit any of the tables.

“Numerous law enforcement agencies and legal organizations have job openings and are looking for qualified applicants. There are abundant job opportunities throughout Maine and many of our pre-law students have been accepted to law schools across the country,” said Marie Hansen, JD, PhD, SHRM-SCP, dean of the College of Business and New England School of Communications (NESCom).

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Occupational Outlook Handbook, the 2020 median wage for police officers and detectives was $67,290 per year or $32.35 per hour. Nationally, employment of police and detectives is projected to grow seven percent from 2020 to 2030.

The Occupational Outlook Handbook also states that the 2020 median wage for lawyers is $126,930 per year or $61.03 per hour Demand for lawyers is expected to grow 9 percent from 2020 to 2030.

The event is open to all Husson University students as well as Husson University alumni and members of the public. Local technical centers with law enforcement programs have also been invited to send their students to this event. No appointments are required. Individuals interested in participating in the career fair can walk in and meet with organization representatives at any time during the event. Professional attire is recommended.

“The reputation of the School of Legal Studies at Husson University’s College of Business for graduating knowledgeable students who achieve professional success in law enforcement and the legal community continues to grow,” said Lynne Coy-Ogan, EdD, senior vice president for academic affairs and provost. “That’s why Husson continues to see strong demand from law enforcement and legal organizations in attending this event and recruiting our students. The quality of our graduates speaks volumes about the excellence and value of our legal studies’ programs.”

The School of Legal Studies at Husson University is a regional leader in criminal justice, forensic science, paralegal and pre-law education. It’s committed to preparing students for law-related professions in the State of Maine and beyond. Learn more at https://www.husson.edu/college-of-business/school-of-legal-studies/.

Here is a sampling of the organizations that will be recruiting students during the upcoming School of Legal Studies Career Fair on October 6.

· Auburn Police Department

· Augusta Police Department

· Bangor Police Department

· Border Patrol

· Brewer Police Department

· Bucksport Police Department

· Cape Elizabeth Police Department

· Cumberland County Sheriff

· Fairfield Police Department

· Hampden Police Department

· Hancock County Jail

· Homeland Security Investigations

· KidsPeace

· Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office

· Lincoln Police Department

· Londonderry, New Hampshire Police Department

· Maine School of Law

· Maine State Police

· Maine Marine Patrol

· Maine Warden Service

· Mountainview Youth Development Center

· New Hampshire State Police

· Old Orchard Police Department

· Penobscot County Emergency Management Agency

· Penobscot Regional Communications Center

· Pittsfield Police Department

· Portland Police Department

· Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC)

· Sanford Police Department

· Scarborough Police Department

· Securitas

· U.S. Army National Guard

· U.S. Customs and Border Protection

· U.S. Marshals Service

· Waterville Police Department

· Wells Police Department

· Westbrook Police Department

· York County Government

For more than 120 years, Husson University has shown its adaptability and strength in delivering educational programs that prepare future leaders to handle the challenges of tomorrow through innovative undergraduate and graduate degrees. With a commitment to delivering affordable classroom, online and experiential learning opportunities, Husson University has come to represent a superior value in higher education. The hallmarks of a Husson education include advanced knowledge delivered through quality educational programs in business; health and education; pharmacy studies; science and humanities; as well as communication. According to an analysis of tuition and fees by U.S. News & World Report, Husson University is one of the most affordable private colleges in New England. For more information about educational opportunities that can lead to personal and professional success, visit Husson.edu.