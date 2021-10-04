University of Maine Cooperative Extension has updated its hay and straw directory, which allows sellers to list and buyers to locate feed supplies for livestock, with some resources available for the 2021 harvest.

Growers should visit the site to update or add their available products. Information about forage quality testing and feed budgeting is also available.

Hay and forage producers in Maine have continued to experience major swings in weather over the past two years. Excessively dry conditions in some parts of the state last season reduced yields and left many producers scrambling to find local hay. This year, a wet July hampered many hay producers.





“Livestock producers who purchase hay should line up sources of feed now, to ensure an adequate supply of quality feed for the winter,” says UMaine Extension professor Rick Kersbergen. “Livestock producers should also check the nutritional quality of the hay before investing in a large purchase of feed.”

For more information about feed resources or listing products for sale, contact Kersbergen at 207-342-5971 or richard.kersbergen@maine.edu.