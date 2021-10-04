PORTLAND –The month of October is dedicated to the Most Holy Rosary. On Oct. 7, the Feast of Our Lady of the Holy Rosary will be celebrated in honor of the Blessed Mother. October was also the month in which Mary appeared for the last time to shepherd children in Fatima, Portugal, urging them to “say the rosary every day to obtain peace for the world.” In celebration of the month, many parishes in the Diocese of Portland have planned rallies, processions, or other events:

Thursday, Oct. 7

Sabattus





Our Lady of the Rosary Church, 131 High Street, Rosary (6 p.m.) and Mass** (6:30 p.m.)

**Feast Day of Our Lady of the Rosary

Sunday, Oct. 10

Upper Frenchville

Knights of Columbus Cross, 3 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 16

Ashland

Veterans’ Memorial, Main Street, noon.

Cape Elizabeth

Top of the Hill near Flagpole at Portland Head Light, 1000 Shore Road, noon.

Ellsworth

Our Lady of Fatima Shrine outside of St. Joseph Church, 231 Main Street, noon.

Gorham

Outside St. Anne Church, 299 Main Street, noon. Prior to the Rosary Rally, an outdoor Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. and following the rally, a fellowship gathering and lunch will be held at 1 p.m.

Grand Isle

St. Gerard-Mt. Carmel Church, 363 Main Street, noon.

Greenville

Parking lot at Holy Family Church, 145 Pritham Avenue, noon.

Kennebunk

Franciscan Monastery, 28 Beach Avenue, 11:15 a.m.

Limestone

St. Louis Church, 106 Main Street, noon.

Madawaska

Farmers’ Market, 188 Main Street, noon.

Millinocket

Millinocket Bandstand, sponsored by Knights of Columbus Council 680, noon.

Portland

Lawn of Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, 307 Congress Street, noon.

Rumford

Old School Pantry (Former Holy Savior School), 115 Maine Avenue, noon.

Skowhegan

Parking lot at Notre Dame de Lourdes Church, 291 Water Street, noon.

Upper Frenchville

Knights of Columbus Cross, 3 p.m.

Waterville

Post Office Square, 1 Post Office Square, noon. After the Rosary, there will be a commemoration and dedication of the Precious Innocents Memorial Bench in St. Francis Cemetery on Grove Street at 2 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 17

Sanford

Rosary inside of Holy Family Church, located on 66 North Avenue, noon. The Rosary will be followed by a special outdoor procession and prayers in honor of the Blessed Mother. It will conclude with a brief period of adoration and benediction of the Blessed Sacrament.

Wells

Wells Harbor Park Pavilion, 331 Harbor Road (hosted by Holy Spirit Parish), at 3 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 23

Falmouth

Grotto for babies lost to abortion, Holy Martyrs Church, 266 Foreside Road, Falmouth, noon.

Saturday, Oct. 30

Jay

​Large Cross, 227 Macomber Hill Road, noon.

Any additional gatherings will be added to the list at www.portlanddiocese.org/holy-rosary-month.The Rosary is an invitation to experience the grace of Mary’s spiritual motherhood as she leads us to her Son, Jesus. Devotion to the Rosary was especially promoted in the 13th century by St. Dominic and in the 16th century by St. Peter Canisius. It was Pope Leo XIII who dedicated October at the Month of the Holy Rosary and who, in 1895, wrote an encyclical, Adiutricem, on the Rosary. An invocation known as the Fatima Prayer was commonly added in the early 20th century. In 2002, Saint John Paul II, who called the Rosary his favorite prayer, added a new set of five reflections called the luminous mysteries. They join the joyful, sorrowful, and glorious mysteries, in providing opportunities to reflect on the lives of Jesus and his Blessed Mother.